Inslee Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ended his presidential campaign Wednesday night and said it has “become clear” he will not become president.

“I’m not going to be the president, so I’m withdrawing tonight from the race,” Inslee told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Inslee is the third Democrat to withdraw from the Democratic field following California Rep. Eric Swalwell, who dropped out of the race on July 8. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper exited on Aug. 15.

Inslee appeared at the first two Democratic presidential debates but failed to qualify for the third round of debates scheduled for next month. Inslee ran as a single-issue candidate, focusing on climate change. (RELATED: ABC To Host Third Democratic Debate)

“We started saying climate change had to be the number one job in the United States. I felt good saying that the first days of my campaign. I feel very good saying that now. The reason is, this has become more urgent,” Inslee said Wednesday.

Inslee joined the race on March 1.

