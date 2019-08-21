Joe Biden: ‘We’re Going To Make’ Trump ‘Feel The Pain’

Democratic front-runner Joe Biden said that he wanted to make President Donald Trump “feel the pain” during a recent speech in Iowa.

“You know folks, it’s crushing American farmers in my state, in yours in particular, throughout the Midwest,” the former vice president said, referring to the Trump administration’s tariffs.

“No one knows it better than farmers in Iowa and those who rely on them,” Biden continued. “He thinks he’s being tough. Well, like everything else, he’s always tough when he’s not the guy getting hit; he’s always tough when someone else is feeling the pain, and he’s not.” (RELATED: Obama Warned Biden Campaign Advisers To Make Sure Biden Did Not ‘Damage His Legacy’)

“But we’re going to make him feel the pain before this is over,” he added.

Biden has been the front-runner in the primary race since announcing his campaign earlier this year.

Even before jumping into the race, the 76-year-old had been going after Trump, saying in March 2018 that he would have “beat the hell” out of him in high school.

“They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'”

In July, he claimed that he could challenge Trump to a push-up contest as well.

Many in the media, even more so recently, have picked up on Joe Biden’s habit of making gaffes and remarks. (RELATED: Joe Biden’s Recent Gaffes Are Not Uncommon For Him)