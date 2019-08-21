Jon Gruden Says Antonio Brown Is ‘All In’

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is apparently pleased with Antonio Brown heading into the season.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock recently told the media that the team’s star receiver had to be “all in or all out” as he tries to wear a helmet that isn’t allowed. (RELATED: Raiders GM Mike Mayock Says Antonio Brown Has To Decide If He’s ‘All In Or All Out’)

GM Mike Mayock issued a statement today regarding Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/5ueLsrOmid — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 18, 2019

Well, Gruden told the media on Tuesday that the former Pittsburgh Steelers star is “all in” and “ready to go,” according to Vic Tafur.

Gruden said Antonio Brown used a certified helmet today. “He’s all in. Ready to go.” … doesn’t think feet are an issue anymore — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 20, 2019

Remember when I said all offseason the Raiders with Gruden and Brown were going to be electric? Well, so far, they haven’t disappointed.

Antonio Brown has lived up to his diva persona and then some. He’s filed multiple grievances with the NFL over the league not letting him wear a helmet no longer approved, he’s been a distraction in training camp and he’s still got Gruden out here supporting him.

This is the kind of content we live for.

The Raiders better hope like hell they’re good this season, and Brown better hope he puts up gigantic stats. Anything less than that, and this is all going to look really bad.

They handed Brown a gigantic deal in order to get him from the Steelers. He’s turned the whole franchise into a circus.

Who could have ever seen that coming?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Aug 20, 2019 at 2:49pm PDT

I can’t wait for the regular season to roll around with the Raiders. If the wheels fall off quickly, then we’re going to be in for an incredible time.