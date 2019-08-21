Kit Harington Was ‘A Bit Pissed Off’ Jon Snow Didn’t Kill The Night King In ‘Game Of Thrones’

Kit Harington wasn’t overly pleased with one of the most famous moments from the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

In one of the best moments from the final season, Arya killed the Night King during the battle of Winterfell. Most people expected the main character of the show to get the job done. Instead, Arya came flying out of nowhere to kill the infamous villain. Harington wished it had been him.

The “GoT” star recently told The Hollywood Reporter the following in part when discussing the famous scene:

I was a bit pissed off, only because I wanted to kill the Night King! I think I felt like everyone else did, in that it had been set up for a long time, and then I didn’t get to do it. But I was so happy for Maisie and Arya … Over the seasons, we’ve seen her build up these skills to become this hardened assassin, and she uses it all to kill our main antagonist.

Like I said above, the battle of Winterfell was one of the few shining moments in the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

I’m a big Arya Stark guy, and I had no problem with her killing the Night King. Was it a shade unrealistic how she came flying out of nowhere as if she magically slipped behind the entire defense?

Sure, but I’m willing to suspend my belief in logic for a little bit. After all, the show featured dragons that burned cities to the ground.

At the same time, I fully understand why Harington was a little disappointed. We were led to believe that Jon Snow had a matchup on the books with the Night King.

They fought against each other at the battle of Winterfell, but he wan’t the man that ultimately slayed the major villain.

I think the one thing we can all agree on is the fact the battle of Winterfell was a top three moment of the final season.

It was about a billion times better than the ending. In fact, it might have been better if everybody just died at the battle of Winterfell.

That honestly would have been a better ending than the garbage we got in the final episode.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the famous scene. I’m interested to hear them!