Lawsuit Claims Epstein’s Prison ‘Work-Release’ Included Sex With An 18-Year-Old Under Cops’ Noses

A new lawsuit alleges that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was able to arrange multiple sexual encounters — with at least two women — while he was participating in a prison work-release program.

“Jeffrey Epstein, through his brazen and powerful organization, was quite literally able to commit federal sex trafficking offenses at his work release office, during his jail sentence,” the suit reads.

Attorneys J. Stanley Pottinger and Bradley Edwardson, on behalf of Kaitlyn Doe, presented just one of a trio of suits filed Tuesday. It alleged that Doe first met Epstein when she was just 17 years old. After telling her that he would assist her in overcoming an eating disorder, Epstein allegedly coerced her into a series of sexual encounters both in Manhattan and the Virgin Islands. (RELATED: Epstein Autopsy Finding Is Not Likely To Quell The Conspiracy Theories)

When Epstein went to prison, he reportedly contacted Doe and promised her a job at his organization, the Florida Science Foundation. But once he convinced her to fly to Florida in October of 2008, she claims there was no foundation work for her to do.

The Miami Herald reported:

But the young woman did not do any foundation work. Instead, Epstein again coerced the woman into sex acts — sometimes alone, sometimes with another young woman — all while he was supposed to be on work release, the suit said. If true, it happened as he was being monitored by Palm Beach deputies in plainclothes. Epstein paid the deputies to work as his security detail, and they filed daily reports on the comings and goings at his office — records that have since been destroyed.

According to the suit, Kaitlyn Doe was also coerced by Epstein into marrying an associate, who recruited young girls for him, in order to secure that associate’s legal residency in the U.S.

The suit names Epstein’s estate and the Florida Science Foundation among other defendants suspected to have helped Epstein travel and transport underage girls. “At the time, [the] Florida Science Foundation and Jeffrey Epstein were supposed to be under close watch by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office,” the suit claims.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is also under scrutiny with regard to the handling of Epstein’s work-release arrangement. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his entire department are under investigation undertaken by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The other two lawsuits were filed on behalf of Lisa Doe, who alleges that Epstein promised to help her build a career as a dancer, and Priscilla Doe, who said that she was kept as a sexual prisoner.

“During that time, Jeffrey Epstein controlled nearly every aspect of [her] life from the clothing and jewelry she was permitted to wear to the career path she was permitted to follow to the food she was allowed to consume,” her suit claims.

At least two of the three women claim that they were virgins at the time they first met Epstein.