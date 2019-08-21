Lori Loughlin Thought College Bribe Was Similar To Donating A Library

Actress Lori Loughlin reportedly still doesn’t think she did anything wrong by spending her money to get her daughters into college.

Loughlin pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and money laundering after being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to secure her daughters’ admission to college, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

“Lori is remorseful, and she has definite regrets,” a source told People magazine regarding the decision to pay to have her daughters admitted.

“She’s embarrassed and hurt, and she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life. But she also believes the allegations against her aren’t true,” the source added. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Reportedly Signs Autographs Before College Admissions Scam Hearing)

“She honestly didn’t think what she was doing was any different than donating money for a library or athletic field,” the source noted. “That’s the crux of why she pleaded not guilty.”

Loughlin and her husband are expected to appear back in court on Aug. 27. If convicted, the couple faces up to 40 years in prison.

I somewhat believe the idea that Loughlin thought this was similar to donating a library. However, if that’s the case then why didn’t she just make an offer directly to the university? Still seems a little sketchy to me, but maybe that defense could hold out for them in court.

I guess we’ll see what happens.