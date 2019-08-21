Miracle On Ice Hero Mark Pavelich Charged With Multiple Felonies After Alleged Attack On His Neighbor

Miracle on Ice star Mark Pavelich might be in some serious legal trouble.

Pavelich was charged earlier in the week in Minnesota with multiple assault charges after an alleged altercation with a neighbor over the claim his beer had been spiked, according to the Duluth News Tribune. Police also allegedly found illegal firearms. He now could face decades behind bars if convicted. (RELATED: Is The ‘Miracle On Ice’ The Greatest Sports Moment In American History?)

The Duluth News Tribune reported the following details on Tuesday afternoon about the alleged incident:

Mark Pavelich was charged in District Court in Grand Marais on Monday with four counts related to striking his neighbor on the back, arms and legs with a metal pole. Pavelich was additionally charged with being in possession of an illegally shortened shotgun which had its serial numbers filed down. During his initial court appearance Monday, Pavelich, 61, was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. … Pavelich is charged with four felony counts — second- and third-degree assault, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and possession of a firearm with a missing or altered serial number. The second-degree felony comes with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, while the other charges max out at five years and $10,000.

What a sad and terrible situation. Of course, Pavelich has the presumption of innocence, and he’s 100% innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s the justice system in America, and it’s the best one out there. Trust me, you don’t want to live in a world where you’re guilty until proven otherwise.

Having said that, it sounds like Pavelich could be in some serious hot water if these charges are proven in court. We’re not talking about some minor misdemeanors. They’re serious felonies that come along with serious prison time.

Pavelich went from winning the gold medal in Lake Placid against the Soviet Union to now having to fight to stay out of prison.

That’s one hell of a wild fall from grace.

As a major fan of the Miracle on Ice, I wouldn’t want to see anything bad happen to any of the guys. Pavelich was also ordered to undergo a mental evaluation, and I hope he gets whatever help he might need.

He sounds like he’s in a very rough spot, and you never want to see anybody struggle, especially when they’re an American sports hero.

Let’s all hope Pavelich is able to figure out his life, get any help he might need and the criminal justice system can take it from there if the charges are proven.

All around, it’s just a horrible situation.