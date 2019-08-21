RNC Collects Record Donations While DNC Is ‘Relying On Hillary Clinton And Mexico’ To Fundraise

Republicans continue to experience a fundraising bounty from supporters, raising $20.8 million in July, almost three times as much as their Democratic opponents.

That was the largest amount ever received during the month of July in a non-election year which is twice the amount of money that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has on hand, according to Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

That pushes RNC fundraising to $117.9 million for the 2019-2020 period. (RELATED: Trump Campaign, RNC Smash Second Quarter Fundraising With More Than $100 Million In Donations)

RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest indicated that fundraising in July was up 1100% from July 2016 and 1900% more than July 2015.

“The DNC’s financial situation is in such a mess, they’re now relying on Hillary Clinton and Mexico to hold their fundraisers,” Guest noted in an email received by the Daily Caller.

Former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Clinton is planning an Oct. 16 fundraiser for the DNC, where supporters can pay up to $50,000 a plate. DNC Chairman Tom Perez plans to travel to Mexico City on Sept. 28 to fundraise among American expatriates living there.

“Our fundraising success is further evidence that the American people like the pro-growth agenda and economic record that the Trump administration and Republicans continue to deliver, and this puts us in a strong position to secure more Republican victories in 2020,” McDaniel said in a statement. (RELATED: Trump Raises ‘Record-Breaking’ Amount Only 24 Hours After His Campaign Kickoff, McDaniel Says)

While the RNC has $46.6 million in assets without any debt, the party notes that the DNC is $6 million in the red.

“With our fundraising advantage, we’re able to continue to invest in our permanent data-driven ground game. So far, we have staff in 16 key target states across the country (Including Regional Political Directors, Regional Data Directors and State Directors). We’re also able to recruit and train thousands of volunteers through regular “National Weeks of Training” as well as target vulnerable Democrats in key districts with massive ad buys,” Guest wrote.

While the RNC indicates that it has augmented “major donors” from 33% to 45% of its fundraising base, it has also maintained its lead over the Democrats in terms of the number of small donors who give to the party.