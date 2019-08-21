Rob McElhenney Shares ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Promo Ad For Charlie And Frank On Instagram

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney recently shared a great image from the upcoming season of the hit FXX show.

The man behind the character Mac, posted a photo Tuesday of an ad for a new roommate for Charlie and Frank.

The ad read in part, “Gruesome twosome seek exotic Europeans for week long rental in luxurious one room apartment.”

Check out the hilarious imagine from the 14th season below.

If you’re not already excited for “Always Sunny” to return, then the photo above should have you absolutely juiced.

Frank and Charlie getting European roommates is content gold. The concept sounds absolutely hilarious, and I’m here for every moment of it.

I think we can all agree Charlie and Frank have the funniest dynamic on the whole show. All of my favorite episodes pretty much revolve around them.

I don’t know if it’s because I like Frank’s fringe class mentality or if I kind of just relate to Charlie. I have no clue at all.

There’s just no doubt those two are the funniest in the show. The rest of the gang is great, but they’re not Frank and Charlie.

Now, it looks like they’re going to try to get some new roommates in an upcoming episode in season 14, which begins September 25.

I honestly can’t wait to see what we get.

September 25 is going to be a fun night. Sound off in the comments with what you hope the show covers this season. I have a feeling there’s a lot of comedy on the horizon.