‘I Got Cash App, PayPal’: Rob Smith Asks 2020 Democrats If They’ll Pay Reparations Now

Turning Point USA’s Rob Smith approached 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls in a video posted Wednesday, asking whether he could get his reparations now.

Smith, an Iraq War veteran and “America’s favorite black gay Republican,” noted that every candidate he approached at the Iowa State Fair had voiced support for reparations for slavery.

Many running for President support Reparations. TPUSA’s @robsmithonline decided to test their commitment and ask a very simple question: ‘Can I have my reparations right now?’ If they truly supported reparations, shouldn’t they pay? Let’s find out: pic.twitter.com/ywFnWxbhqI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 22, 2019

Smith walked up to the candidates as they campaigned at the fair, first reminding them that they had voiced support for reparations and then immediately asking whether they were ready to put their money where their mouths were.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan was quick to clarify that he supported “a study” to determine whether reparations would be a reasonable solution, but Smith asked anyway, “Is there any way that I can have the money now? Like physically.”

Ryan laughed. “No,” he responded.

“I got Cash App, I got PayPal, I got Venmo, I got all that stuff,” Smith pressed as Ryan kept laughing.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told Smith, “Sorry. You probably want to take a look at the bill that’s pending in the House.”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said that Smith didn't know what he was talking about, saying that he probably hadn't even looked at the proposals in Congress.

Marianne Williamson outlined her plan regarding a council that would make the final determination on reparations, and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voiced support for H.R. 40. Andrew Yang simply said, “I’m working on it,” as he walked away. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said no, but pivoted quickly and said, “You’ll have debt-free college.”

Smith even approached Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, who said, “You should call us later, and we’ll talk.”