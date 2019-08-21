At Least 19 Adults, 8 Minors Have Been Arrested For Mass-Killing Threats Since El Paso

At least 27 people have been arrested in connection to mass-killing threats since the mass shootings that took place on Aug. 3 and 4 in Texas and Ohio.

The FBI has encouraged local offices across the country to continue to search for similar threats and “suspicious activity.”

Eight of the 27 who have been arrested since the mass shootings earlier in August are minors.

FBI Director Chris Wray ordered local offices around the country to be on the lookout for similar threats after the weekend of mass shootings, CNN reported.

“The FBI asks the American public to report to law enforcement any suspicious activity that is observed either in person or online,” the FBI said in an Aug. 4 statement.

A total of 31 people were shot dead in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in one weekend. Law enforcement officials arrested and investigated the following people since then:

Various police departments noted that while some of the suspects are minors, all mass-killing threats must be taken seriously.

The FBI has posted a number of other press releases that detail other threats and weapon seizures not listed above since the El Paso shooting. (RELATED: The White House Is Negotiating Gun Control Legislation With A Pro-Assault Weapons Ban Democrat)

President Donald Trump, after initially expressing interest in expanding gun background checks after over 30 people were shot dead in August, has since cooled on the idea.

“People don’t realize we have very strong background checks right now,” the president told reporters while leaving New Jersey Tuesday, adding that he is “very, very concerned with the Second Amendment.”

