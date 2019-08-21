Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Lover’ Gets Released Friday

Taylor Swift’s new album hits shelves on Friday, and that’s a reason to celebrate.

We’re less than a day away from getting “Lover.” If her past records are any indication of things to come, then I think it’s safe to say we’re in for big things. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Releases New Song ‘Lover’ From Her Upcoming Album)

As you all know, I love a good Swift banger, and I’ve been a fan of hers for a long time. The singles we’ve gotten so far off of her new album, including the title track, have all been solid.

Give them a listen below.

Here’s the truth, folks. Taylor Swift moves the needle! She moves the needle in a way that nobody on the planet can match!

Literally nobody at all. When it comes to the entertainment business, the “Wildest Dreams” star is better than everybody else.

Don’t believe me? You don’t have to believe me. You can believe the numbers. She made $185 million last year calculated by Forbes!

Now, we’ll see what kind of action she brings us all with “Lover.” I expect it to be an emotional rollercoaster. There’s no other way to do it.

I want to be on an emotional rollercoaster that’s going a million miles per hour. Bring the intensity, Taylor!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 16, 2019 at 11:34am PDT

If you’re not excited for this album to arrive on Friday, then you’re no friend of mine. It’s that simple. From the moment I get up (I get up early to dominate the internet), I’ll be blasting this album as I drink coffee and own the internet.

Go, Taylor, go!

P.S.: Let’s all hope like hell this album is on Spotify when it gets released Friday. I really don’t want to go through the hassle of getting it if “Lover” isn’t.