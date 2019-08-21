‘The Simpsons’ Slam President Trump In ‘West Side Story’ Musical Parody

“The Simpsons” slam President Donald Trump in a “West Side Story” musical parody that involves the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and the “Squad.”

In the video short shared on YouTube Wednesday, the popular Fox animated TV series depicts Trump sitting in the Oval Office and getting into a fight with members of the Squad, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, per Fox News.

“They shouldn’t be in America / No one but me in America / No taxes for me in America / This is my natural hair-ica,” the president sings to the picture of the Democratic congress women. (RELATED: ‘Simpsons’ creator reveals the location of Springfield)

WATCH:

Soon, the four come to life and tower over the president shouting that he’s like “Boris Johnson without the class” and that they “can’t wait to see” him “behind prison glass.”

The four then add that it’s “time to impeach” him fast.

At one point in the video, we also see a chorus line of the Democratic candidates hoping to be president and a character drawn as Joe Biden saying to Trump “who’s an old man now” as we see Trump out of breath from doing exercise and then falling down.

This is the not the first time the series has taken a swipe at the president, according to Entertainment Weekly.

This is just the latest Simpsons short to take on Trump: In previous installments he has called himself out as a liar and tried to bribe Robert Mueller, while his staff has opted out of his administration via suicide.

No one seems to be off limits as the parody even includes a mention of first lady Melania Trump and the short has the Trump character sing, “she’s not a big presence in my life” after the Squad says that they are more “American than his wife.”