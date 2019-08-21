Tua Tagovailoa Leads Heisman Odds, Trevor Lawrence Is Second

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is leading the Heisman odds with only days left until the season begins.

Tua is at +250, Lawrence is +275, Jalen Hurts is at +750 and D’Andre Swift is at +1000, according to odds posted by Fox Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trevor Lawrence may be the preseason first team All-American, but Tua Tagovailoa is the favorite to win the Heisman pic.twitter.com/2hMvZGz9XS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 20, 2019

First off, it’s absurd to put Tua ahead of Trevor Lawrence. It’s an absolute joke. The last time those two met on the field. The Clemson Tigers star obliterated the Crimson Tide.

It was borderline cruel what the phenom gunslinger did to Alabama.

I’m not saying Tua isn’t a baller. He most certainly is, but he should be second. Why is that hard for some people to understand?

Lawrence is going to play an easier schedule, he’s going to put up some absurd stats and he’s the defending national champion.

Tua might be one hell of a great player, but his road to the Heisman is substantially tougher.

I do love Jalen Hurts being on this list. Getting in at +750 isn’t a terrible deal. He’s not likely to win the award, but he could certainly be in the conversation if the Sooners go undefeated and make the playoffs.

Plus, Oklahoma had the last two Heisman winners coming out of that system. Hurts might not be as talented as Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, but he’s still got more than enough talent to win a bunch of games.

He could be a value pick at +750.

Let us know who you’re taking in the comments and remember we’re only three days away from the start of the season. It’s time to get after it!