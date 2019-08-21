Editorial

More Violence Against Trump: Woman Stabs Piñata, Friends Laugh

Daily Caller Productions Contributor

Another act of violence against a President Donald Trump effigy surfaced earlier this week.

A video emerged Tuesday of a woman repeatedly stabbing a piñata made in Trump’s likeness while she and others laugh. Her actions were similar to those of actress Kathy Griffin, who generated some outrage after she staged a bloody beheading of the president with a mask and ketchup .

Is this rhetoric getting too dangerous?

Is this rhetoric getting too dangerous?

