More Violence Against Trump: Woman Stabs Piñata, Friends Laugh

Another act of violence against a President Donald Trump effigy surfaced earlier this week.
A video emerged Tuesday of a woman repeatedly stabbing a piñata made in Trump’s likeness while she and others laugh. Her actions were similar to those of actress Kathy Griffin, who generated some outrage after she staged a bloody beheading of the president with a mask and ketchup .
Is this rhetoric getting too dangerous?
Chime in with your thoughts in the comment section below!
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable
Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security
Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA
Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning
Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out