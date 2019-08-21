Wisconsin Badgers Release Awesome Football Hype Video Ahead Of The Season Starting

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an awesome football hype video on Twitter late Tuesday afternoon.

The video showcased what looked like a training camp scrimmage, and it was awesome from start to finish. It was pretty much a straight drug for football fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It had big hits, big passes and big plays. Like I said, it’s awesome for fans of the greatest sport ever invented.

Give it a watch below.

You can go ahead and inject that video straight into my veins. Just go ahead and shoot it in there right now.

Let’s roll, gentlemen!

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

We’re nine days out. Only nine days! In nine days, the Badgers, Jonathan Taylor, Jack Coan, Paul Chryst and the rest of the squad will take the field against the USF Bulls.

Anything less than absolute annihilation and destruction won’t be tolerated or accepted. This year, we’re not taking any prisoners.

There won’t be negotiations. There will just be the guys in red and white dominating the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 20, 2019 at 9:21am PDT

Stay frosty, folks! We’re coming in hot, and there’s nothing anybody is going to do to stop us. I’ll see you all Aug. 30.

I’ll be a dozen beers deep with the money rolling in Vegas. Can’t wait!