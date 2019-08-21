XFL Team Names And Logos Announced

The XFL unveiled the names and logos of the eight teams in the leagues.

The teams in the league are the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, LA Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis Battlehawks, Seattle Dragons, Tampa Bay Vipers and the DC Defenders. (RELATED: Houston XFL Coach June Jones Believes Johnny Manziel Will Be In The XFL Draft Pool)

Check out the eight logos below.

I’m not going to lie. Some of these names are pretty awesome. It’s hard to root against the Roughnecks or Renegades.

We don’t know who will be on either team, and I might have to declare myself a lifelong Roughnecks fan.

Something tells me there’s a high chance Johnny Manziel ends up on the Houston Roughnecks. No shot in hell you have a team with that name in the XFL and leave him off of the roster.

Also, the DC Defenders (hometown team of mine since their creation) might have had the best announcement video.

It’ll have you ready to invade some countries.

The XFL arrives in February 2020, and it’s already off to a great start with these names and logos. Vince McMahon might be primed for some serious success going forward.