Watch Two New ‘Yellowstone’ Clips From The Wednesday Night Episode ‘Enemies By Monday’

The Paramount Network has dropped two clips from the upcoming Wednesday night episode of “Yellowstone.”

In the two clips from “Enemies by Monday,” we saw John Dutton and Dan Jenkins talking about what the future holds for the two of them. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Continues To Be Great In New Episode ‘Behind Us Only Grey‘)

At the end of the clip, the head of the Dutton family drops a golden line that I might have to start working into my daily routine.

Take a look below.

In the second clip, Beth is seen going into some kind of high-end jewelry store, and Monica is there with the police.

It’s not exactly clear what has happened, but there’s no question Monica is scared and the Dutton daughter is pissed as all hell.

Give it a watch below.

Okay, those clips don’t show us a ton, which I’m sure was done on purpose. With only two episodes left, the people behind the show aren’t going to just spoil everything.

That’s obviously not going to happen. However, we are shown two major points. The first one being Dan and John are under no illusions about whether or not they’re still enemies, despite working to kill the Beck brothers.

The second being that Beth is already taking care of Monica.

I’m really juiced for tonight, and “Enemies by Monday” can’t air soon enough. Only two episodes left! Only two!

I hope you’re all pumped because tonight’s episode is going to be downright insane. Make sure to check back tomorrow morning for my review!

It’s going to be pure electricity.