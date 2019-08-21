‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Behind Us Only Grey’ Dominates TV Ratings, Receives 5.3 Million Viewers

The latest “Yellowstone” ratings are in, and they’re huge.

According a release from the Paramount Network on Monday, the episode “Behind Us Only Grey” got 5.3 million viewers in the L+3 ratings, which is live ratings plus the three days after. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Continues To Be Great In New Episode ‘Behind Us Only Grey‘)

That makes it the second most watched episode of the entire series and the most watched show on TV on the night of Aug. 14.

Go ahead and stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Another day has passed and “Yellowstone” just continues to put up gigantic numbers.

The show is putting up absurd numbers, and there’s really nobody else that is even close when it comes to dominating Wednesday nights.

Of course, it’s not hard to see why people love the show so much. It’s about badass guys taking care of their families, defending their property. It has great villains, the action is awesome and there’s really nothing bad about it at all.

The viewers are responding in kind, and the numbers for the Kevin Costner hit are through the roof.

I can’t wait to see what we get tonight in the ninth episode of the season, which is titled “Enemies by Monday.”

If it’s anything like the last few, then we’re in for a wild time. I still can’t get over the Beth attack scene. That was one of the greatest acted scenes I’ve maybe ever seen on TV. Beth refusing to bend or break, Rip coming in to save the day and then Kayce stringing up the Beck brothers’ hitmen — everything about it was awesome.

Tune in tonight on the Paramount Network to watch the second to last episode of the season!