‘End Of Discussion’: Bernie Sanders Says We’re Going To Stop Using Coal, Gasoline

2020 candidate and self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders said that the United States has to stop using gasoline and coal, and that “there ain’t no middle ground” on the issue.

“It is no secret that we must transition away from fossil fuels, period. End of discussion. There ain’t no middle ground…There is no middle ground,” Sanders said during a speech Thursday in California.

The Independent Vermont senator released a climate plan Thursday modeled after the “Green New Deal” that called for $16 trillion in new spending to fight climate change.

A key part of the plan is “Justice for frontline communities,” which refers to “under-resourced groups, communities of color, Native Americans, people with disabilities, children and the elderly – to recover from, and prepare for, the climate impacts, including through a $40 billion Climate Justice Resiliency Fund.”

Sanders’ plan, which is modeled as a “Green New Deal,” also targets “environmental racism.”(VIDEO: Bernie Sanders Compares GOP Health Care Bill To Terrorist Attack)

“The Green New Deal must serve to address modern and historical inequities and environmental racism,” it reads.

Sanders has sought to separate himself from the field of other 2020 Democratic contenders by proposing far-left plans on a variety of issues.

On health care, Sanders supports a “Medicare for All” style plan which would eliminate private health insurance plans and give free health care to illegal immigrants. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Says ‘Health Care For All’ Will Require Tax Increases)

In Iowa this week, he told a union worker he would “absolutely” take away his right to bargain with health insurers.

When asked how much his plan would cost, the 76-year-old admitted that “nobody” knows.