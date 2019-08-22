Watch Brad Pitt In The Latest Trailer For ‘Ad Astra’

Another trailer recently dropped for Brad Pitt’s new movie “Ad Astra,” and it’s incredible.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB: “An astronaut travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. He uncovers secrets which challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.”

The latest trailer might honestly give you goosebumps. It’s not just a movie trailer. It’s an entire experience to enjoy. (RELATED: Watch Brad Pitt In The Intense New Trailer For ‘Ad Astra’)

If you don’t understand what I mean, you will once you watch it. Take a look at the new preview with Brad Pitt below.

This movie looks so damn cool. Ever since I saw “Armageddon,” I’ve been a gigantic sucker for space films. I just can’t get enough.

There’s just something about the unknown that makes me excited to learn and understand. There’s pretty much nothing more unknown than space.

As they say, it’s the final frontier. It looks like Pitt will likely find himself dealing with a lot more than he bargained for in “Ad Astra.”

There’s just no way this movie isn’t great. It’s about a guy chasing his father’s legacy, space and “secrets which challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.”

Yeah, you can go ahead and take the money out of my wallet right now.

You can catch “Ad Astra” in theaters Sept. 20.