Candace Owens Tells The Real Story Behind Ted Lieu Face-Off

Conservative commentator Candace Owens sounded off on her exchange with Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu, saying Democratic politicians view Congress as an acting show.

Lieu played a recording of Owens discussing Adolf Hitler and nationalism at an April House Judiciary Committee. (RELATED: Candace Owens Gets Heated After Ted Lieu Plays A Clip Of Her Hitler Comments)

“Of all the people the Republicans could’ve selected [for the hearing], they pick Candace Owens,” Lieu said, before holding up his cell phone to the microphone to play Owens’ comments. “I don’t know Miss Owens; I’m not going to characterize her; I’m going to let her own words talk.”

Owens can be heard saying in the video, “When we say ‘nationalism,’ the first thing people think about — at least in America — is Hitler. You know, he was a national socialist, but if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK then, fine. The problem is, he had dreams outside of Germany.”

Lieu also asked one of the people testifying to the committee: “When people try to legitimize Adolf Hitler, does that feed into white nationalist ideology?”

This is an example of how Democratic politicians like Lieu or Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker view congress as an acting show where they try to create viral, emotional moments, Owens says.

