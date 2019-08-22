Things Get Awkward On CNN When Chris Cuomo Hits Scaramucci For Past Trump Support

CNN host Chris Cuomo didn’t pull any punches when he challenged former Trump administration official Anthony Scaramucci about the things he “used to say” to defend the president.

The testy “Cuomo Prime Time” Thursday night segment featured Scaramucci, who served as President Donald Trump’s White House communications director for 11 days, pulling back from Cuomo’s initial introduction as a “never Trumper.”

“I’m not actually a never Trumper but that’s fine,” said Scaramucci, who went on to say the president should be replaced because he is acting “erratic.”

“You know what you guys say, Anthony, you used to say this to me and now his new defenders say it,” Cuomo said. “Forget about the label. Deal with the defense. What you used to say is this. He’s just joking! He’s living in your head rent-free. He’s messing with you. He talks in a way that you guys can’t handle. But he’s about results and you want to attack his style and all the while he’s doing everything he says and you crazy people who can’t handle his frankness, you get all upset. Snow flakes.”

“I mean, I must be living in the Twilight Zone because you’re like taking the other side of this,” said Scaramucci after an awkward pause.

The former Trump official went on to list several other criticisms of Trump, including using the "power of the presidency" to go "after private citizens" like himself.

“I’m well aware,” said Cuomo. “Does it make it worth it to you? You’re getting a little taste of what the rest us have to deal with. He has a lot of power. When he tells his people you’re crazy and you need to be attacked. It doesn’t feel good.”

Scaramucci insisted he doesn’t “absorb any of that stuff,” citing the “racist tweets on Bill Maher that night” as what finally turned him against Trump.