Dave Chappelle Announces Free Block Party In Datyon, Ohio Post Mass Shootings

Comedian Dave Chappelle is going to host a free block party for the residents of Dayton, Ohio, following the mass shooting that occurred almost three weeks ago.

The shooting left nine dead and 26 injured, according to a report published Wednesday by Fox News.

“This event will honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends,” the Facebook invite read.

“You will not be able to redeem tickets, even if you receive a code, unless you are a legal resident of Dayton, OH area,” the page added. (RELATED: Netflix Releasing New Dave Chappelle Comedy Special Called ‘Sticks & Stones’)

Mayor Nan Whaley announced Chappelle’s event Wednesday with a link to buy tickets on Twitter. “So excited to announce Gem City Shine, hosted by Dave Chappelle this Sunday in the Oregon District,” she wrote in the tweet.

So excited to announce Gem City Shine, hosted by Dave Chappelle this Sunday in the Oregon District. Folks from the Dayton area can get free tickets here: https://t.co/DBNqklOOkY pic.twitter.com/gD2o5vugNX — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 21, 2019



Guests will be able to watch performers while they shop and eat, although no performers have been confirmed yet.

“Local and national entertainment will be featured on a main stage located near Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue, with performances throughout the late afternoon and evening,” the invite described.

Chappelle was born in Washington, D.C. but spent most of his childhood in Yellow Springs, Ohio, roughly 20 miles away.