Justin And Hailey Bieber Set Sept. 30 Date For Wedding Celebration

Justin and Hailey Bieber have finally set a date and sent out invitations for their long-overdue wedding celebration.

The 25-year-old singer and his supermodel wife Hailey have sent out comic book-style save the date invites for Sept. 30 in South Carolina, per TMZ in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

“We are honored to have you on this special day,” a message on the card read. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

The “Baby” hitmaker and supermodel plan to say their “I Do’s” this time around surrounded by family and friends at a ceremony and party compared to last time when they tied the knot at a secret ceremony at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018.

The two were spotted recently in around Palmetto Bluff roasting s’mores.

It all comes following reports earlier this week that the celebration is finally happening after putting things on hold reportedly because of Justin’s mental health issues, per People magazine.

“Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready,” a source shared at the time. “The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.”

“It seems his treatment has helped him a lot,” the source added. “It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It’s when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.”