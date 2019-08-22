Louisiana Gubernatorial Candidate Ralph Abraham Says There’s ‘Only Two Genders’ In New Television AD

Louisiana Republican Gubernatorial candidate Ralph Abraham dropped an advertisement Thursday titled “truth,” as he seeks to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

In the ad, Abraham draws on his background as a doctor to say that “life begins at conception,” and makes it clear that he believes there are only two genders. (RELATED: New York City Lets You Choose Between Different Gender Identities)

“As a doctor, I can assure you, there are only two genders,” Abraham says.

Edwards issued an executive order last year banning employment discrimination against state employees on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, but it was shut down by the state Supreme Court.

WATCH:

Abraham also states “government is too big,” “our taxes are too high,” and “President Trump is doing a great job” in the advertisement.

As a conservative congressman from Louisiana’s 5th district, Abraham is considered the favorite to emerge from the state’s jungle primary to challenge Edwards for the governorship in November. (RELATED: NRA Celebrates Victory Against Obama Gun Ban Policy)

Edwards is the last Democratic governor in the deep south, but remains popular in Louisiana. Polls have consistently shown Edwards with solid, but not spectacular approval ratings. Edwards also faced intense criticism from his own party after signing a fetal heartbeat bill, which would ban abortion in the state after a heartbeat is detected.