Meghan Markle Looks Gorgeous During Surprise Visit At Charity Photo Shoot

Meghan Markle definitely got everyone’s attention when she made a surprise visit during a women’s charity photo shoot, and the video is terrific.

In the clip shared on the Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we see the former “Suits” actress surprise everyone during the Smart Works Charity photo shoot, per Harper’s Bazaar in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

Rocking blue jeans, with a striped blue and white shirt, and lavender-colored high heels, Markle looked like she was having a blast hugging the models and smiling with the ladies and they looked just as happy to see the royal. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

#SussexRoyal have posted a behind the scenes preview of the recent promotional shoot for Duchess Meghan’s upcoming @SmartWorksHQ capsule collection (in partnership with @jlandpartners, @InsideJigsaw, @mishanonoo and @marksandspencer). More details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/U2mWnA2rAF — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 21, 2019

In the video, we got a quick view of the charity capsule collection that she helped design with pals, for the nonprofit organization that helps unemployed and vulnerable women get back into the workplace.

“Meghan surprised everyone at Smart Works when she showed up for the shoot,” which took place today in London, a source told the outlet.

As previously reported, royal expert Omid Scobie told Page Six that the duchess is ready to launch a capsule collection, designed to benefit the organization called Smart Works, the details of which she shared in the guest-edited September issue of U.K.Vogue.

“For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” Markle wrote in the magazine, per Scobie. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”