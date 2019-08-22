World

Thousands Of Migrants Accept Free Rides Home Under UN-Run Program, Official Says

Central American migrants, taking part in a caravan heading to the US, wash themselves at a temporary shelter in Irapuato, Guanajuato state, Mexico on November 11, 2018. - The trek from tropical Central America to the huge capital of Mexico is declining the health of the migrant caravan that endures extreme climate changes, as well as overcrowding and physical exhaustion, and still has to face the desert that leads to the United States. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Matt M. Miller Contributor

More than 2,000 Central American migrants have returned to their homelands using a program that offers free transportation for the trip, according to a United Nations official.

The “Assisted Voluntary Return” program has transported 2,170 migrants who were either detained at or never got to the U.S. border, according to Christopher Gascon, an official from the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM), Reuters reported. Gascon leads the program’s Mexico mission.

“When they saw the reality, some decided to go home,” he said of migrants. Gascon noted that the mission’s objective, in part, is to correct misinformation about how easy it is to cross the U.S. southern border illegally.

The program is funded by the U.S. State Department and has cost $1.65 million, according to Reuters. Immigration advocates have expressed concern that the program violates the prohibition under international law of returning asylum seekers unwillingly to nations where they could be persecuted.

All migrants transported under the jurisdiction of the program are vetted by the IOM to verify that they are willingly choosing to return, according to Gascon. He said the program offers a safer way for migrants to return home than if they arranged their own transportation. (RELATED: Border Patrol Seizes Over 100 Pounds Of Cocaine From Mexican Woman At Texas Checkpoint)

The United States embarked Friday on a policy of automatically rejecting asylum claims of people who cross the Mexican border illegally in a bid to deter Central American migrants and force Mexico to handle them. (ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Some migrants are allegedly forced to wait for their trials in Mexican border towns with unfavorable living conditions, pro-migrant advocates said.

“How can it be a voluntary decision (to return home) given the conditions they face in Mexico? It’s a choice between two hells,” Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center attorney Nicolas Palazzo said.

Thirty migrant advocacy organizations sent a letter in July to the IOM’s Director General expressing concern that migrants were being returned to countries they had fled “out of desperation, not choice, and where they may not fully understand the consequences of failing to appear whenever summoned by a U.S. immigration court,” according to Reuters.

The State Department and IOM did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.