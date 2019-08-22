Miley Cyrus Admits The Real Reason She Got Kicked Off ‘Hotel Transylvania’

Actress Miley Cyrus revealed the real reason she got kicked off of the set of “Hotel Transylvania” back in 2012.

Cyrus was originally set to play the lead role in the movie, but the role was later given to Selena Gomez, according to a report published Thursday by ComicBook.com. Now, Cyrus opened up about what really happened after going off in a Twitter thread Thursday.

While defending herself and claiming she didn’t cheat on husband Liam Hemsworth before they officially ended things, Cyrus admitted some of the things she did during her partying phase.

The most interesting thing? The reason why she was kicked off the set of “Hotel Transylvania.”

I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

Cyrus shared a couple other things she did during her “Bangerz” party phase. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Breaks Silence On Rumors She Cheated On Liam Hemsworth Before The Couple Split)

“I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong,” Cyrus admitted.

While the “Wrecking Ball” singer detailed some of her craziest stunts, Cyrus did say she is “proud” of where she is now.

I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

I can’t believe that is the reason she got kicked off the “Hotel Transylvania” project. She would have been 19 years old at the time and I realize that the penis cake is probably not good optics, but still. This didn’t even make it into the news cycle until seven years later.