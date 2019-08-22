Miley Cyrus Gets A New Tattoo Inspired By Vacation With Kaitlynn Carter In Italy

Miley Cyrus appears to be moving on from her life with Liam Hemsworth and has already gotten new ink, inspired by her Italian vacation with pal Kaitlynn Carter.

The 26-year-old pop singer went out and got a tattoo of the Visconti of Milan coat of arms on her arm, following reports that the “Hunger Games” star had filed for divorce from the “Mother’s Daughter” hitmaker, according to E! News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

Celebrity tattoo artist, Doctor Woo, shared a picture on Instagram of the slithering snake art and captioned it, “Cool old sculpture @mileycyrus found in Italy #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle.”(RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Aug 21, 2019 at 1:25pm PDT

Reports surfaced earlier this week that Cyrus and Carter were spotted reportedly “basically having sex” together at a club in West Hollywood.

This is after the two made headlines recently after pictures surfaced of the two ladies kissing while on a yacht in Italy, amid reports that the “Slide-Away” hitmaker and Hemsworth had split after being married for less than a year.

Days later, Hemsworth confirmed on his social media account that he and Cyrus had separated after less than nine months of marriage, after tying the knot at a private ceremony in December.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley [Cyrus] and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the Australian actor wrote.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” he added. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”