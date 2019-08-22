REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Enemies By Monday’ Ends In Tragedy

The new “Yellowstone” episode “Enemies by Monday” was outstanding Wednesday night on the Paramount Network.

WARNING THERE ARE SOME MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

Last night’s episode was an absolute rush, but not in the way I thought it would be. I expected it to be full of action. I expected gun battles. I expected death.

We didn’t get all of that, but we did get one hell of an episode. There are a couple moments I want to talk about right off of the bat. Let’s dive in. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Continues To Be Great In New Episode ‘Behind Us Only Grey‘)

Lots of work being done after dark. Don’t miss the action TONIGHT. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/DkaiSnbqyn — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 21, 2019

The biggest moment from the show, and the part everybody talking about, happened in the final moments. Tate is told by John to go feed his horse before he can get some ice cream. He never returns and a search party is quickly formed.

Eventually, they find one of his boots deep into a field and tire tracks. It looks like the Beck brothers’ guys successfully snuck onto the ranch and kidnapped him.

You’re probably thinking that’s not possible given the fact there are people everywhere on the ranch armed and ready to commit violence at a moment’s notice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 11, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

That leads me right into my second point. Nobody was around the ranch because they were too busy getting revenge for Jimmy’s grandfather being murdered. He died from the wounds that came from the beating the drug addicts gave him earlier in the season.

Kayce, Rip, Ryan, Lloyd and Jimmy pump gas into their trailer and it blows when the druggie opens fire on Jimmy as he steals his belt buckle back.

It was great to see the young branded man continue to have a great role on the show that is only expanding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 18, 2019 at 3:00pm PDT

Upon returning to the ranch, the youngest Dutton son realizes there’s something wrong as people are searching for Tate.

Now, I have a theory here for the finale next week. In the opening scene of the episode, Kayce can be seen dropping a bomb into the fuel tank of the Beck brothers’ plane with the help of Dan Jenkins’ guy.

I think the Becks are well aware of what they did, and plan to use Tate as a human shield. I could be wrong, but I just can’t imagine he’s dead already. That’s too dark, even for “Yellowstone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 7, 2019 at 8:17pm PDT

What I do expect to happen for sure is that we’re about to find out just how violent Kayce, John and Rip can get next week when they begin the hunt to retrieve the youngest heir to the Dutton ranch.

On some other less exciting but still important parts of the show, we saw Beth come to the rescue of Monica after a racial profiling incident in an upscale store.

Usually, I hate these scenes. They’re cringeworthy. This one wasn’t. It wasn’t at all. It was just insanely uncomfortable as we saw Beth humiliate the store owner in a way I have zero interest in describing. Let’s just say it ended with her saying she was going to have the owner “f**k the mannequin.”

We also saw John and Jenkins have a conversation about what the future holds for them. While they’re civil, it’s made crystal clear coming together to kill the Beck brothers doesn’t make them friends.

Finally, Jamie’s ex-girlfriend is pregnant with his kid. I have no idea what that means for the future, but Jamie has done a great job of immersing himself into the bunkhouse. I’d hate to see that end.

Now, we’ve got one final episode left in the season. Tune in next week to watch the Duttons figure out once and for all how to get rid of their Beck problem.