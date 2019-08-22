Former Pro-Trump CNN Commentator: I’m The Victim Of A High-Tech Lynching. Now He’s suing for $10-Million In Damages

Former CNN Commentator Paris Dennard opened up about his $10-million dollar lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents.

He’s accusing his former employer of leaking his private information which he says was damaging and cost him his job and reputation

Dennard was employed by Arizona State’s McCain Institute for International Leadership from 2013 to 2015.

(Former CNN Commentator Paris Dennard Sues Arizona Board Of Regents.) Dennard was suspended from CNN shortly after the Washington Post published an article accusing him of being dismissed from his job for “making sexually explicit comments and gestures toward women,” which Dennard denied.

The conservative commentator told the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill that he’s the victim of a high-tech lynching launched by leftists who want to silence him.

“They’re literally out for blood, they’re out to destroy, they don’t want you to prosper, they don’t want you to earn a living, they want to systematically destroy you, and everything about you,” said Dennard.

WATCH:

