Pat McAfee Will Make His ESPN Broadcasting Debut Aug. 29 When UCLA Plays Cincinnati

Pat McAfee’s college football broadcasting debut will officially be made in exactly one week.

ESPN released the lineup for the booth for the upcoming games, and the former Indianapolis Colts punter will be providing us a show Aug. 29 in primetime when UCLA and Cincinnati take the field.

For those of you who live under a rock, McAfee is one of the most entertaining guys in all of sports, and there’s no doubt he’s about to set the college football world on fire with his commentary. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Find someone who loves you as much as Pat McAfee loved that Prater fake.pic.twitter.com/3mI0FcUl4Z — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 30, 2018

I obviously had pretty much no interest in watching this game until the moment ESPN released the lineup for the booth.

Now, it’s going to be required viewing. Anything McAfee does is generally must watch content for football fans and just regular blue-collar guys everywhere.

The man went from just kicking footballs on Sundays to having a booming career outside of football. That requires a level of talent most people couldn’t dream of having.

Ladies and gentlemen… I’m the luckiest dude on earth. Thursday nights are about to be a GREAT time on @ESPN with @Hasselbeck, @AdamAmin, and @MollyAMcGrath. We’re just getting started beautiful people… pic.twitter.com/klS64uDFqe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2019

If you’re not pumped for McAfee’s entrance into the broadcasting world, then go ahead and lose my phone number because you’re clearly no fan of mine.

He’s the man, and hiring him is one of the smartest decisions ESPN has ever made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by patmcafeeshow (@patmcafeeshow) on Jun 29, 2019 at 3:40pm PDT

Tune in next Thursday at 7:00 EST to watch the former NFL star make his ESPN debut.