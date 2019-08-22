‘Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown Calls Sean Spicer A ‘Sweet Guy’ Ahead Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season

“Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown received backlash on the internet for defending fellow “Dancing With The Stars” cast member Sean Spicer.

After it was revealed that the former White House Press Secretary would be a member of the star-studded cast, many voiced their disappointment, according to a report published Thursday by the New York Post.

Karamo received backlash after calling Spicer a “sweet guy.” (RELATED: ‘DWTS’ Host Tom Bergeron Is Pissed Spicer Is On ABC’s Dancing Show)

“I was most excited to meet him,” Karamo told Access when asked who he thought was his biggest competition. “Like the thing is that most people look at us and think we’re polar opposites, but I’m a big believer that if you can talk to someone and meet in the middle, you can learn about each other and help each other both grow. And so, we have been chatting all day today, like he’s a good guy, really sweet guy.”

“Bad Feminist” author Roxane Gay showed her dislike with a Twitter response.

“Get a fucking grip. There is no friendship with people who enable fascism,” she tweeted.

“You’re breaking my heart,” another user tweeted. “Sean Spicer isn’t someone seeking your help on Queer Eye. He was the voice of the White Supremacist in Chief. It’s great to see the best in everyone, but holding people accountable is important.”

Another Twitter user added, “Karamo saying he’s “excited” to have “respectful conversations” with sean spicer is DISGUSTING.”

Karamo has not commented on the matter since.