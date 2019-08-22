Quintez Cephus Returns To Practice For The Wisconsin Badgers Football Team

Quintez Cephus was back on the practice field Wednesday for the Wisconsin Badgers.

The football team tweeted out a video of the star receiver practicing after being reinstated to the school following his sexual assault acquittal.

It is the first look football fans have gotten of Cephus since this entire fiasco began. There had been whispers that he was in great shape and ready to play. (RELATED: Quintez Cephus Officially Rejoins The Wisconsin Badgers Football Team)

The video appears to only back that up. Give it a watch below.

It’s crazy how this situation has evolved in the past week. More than a week ago, it looked like the school wasn’t going to let Cephus in no matter what, despite the fact he was found not guilty at a trial over allegations he sexually assaulted two women.

Then, in a surprising twist, the University of Wisconsin reinstated him Monday. Now, he’s already back on the football field.

The only unknown right now is when Cephus will be deemed eligible to play. That seems to be the biggest wildcard, and it doesn’t look like anybody actually has the answer to that question.

Hopefully, the NCAA doesn’t really drag this out too long, but we all know the organization isn’t exactly known for making quick decisions.

Either way, it’s great to see Cephus in the red and white again. Now, we’ll just have to wait to see when he finally steps onto the field for a game.

The man is talented as all hell, and I can’t wait to watch him catch some balls as he tears up defenses.