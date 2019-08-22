Rashida Tlaib Claims That Trump Goes After Her Because Of Her Ethnicity

Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib claimed in a new interview that President Donald Trump criticizes her because of her ethnicity.

Tlaib claimed that Trump is “not focused on my policy agenda,” during a chat with The Cut published Monday.

“He’s focused on my ethnicity, my background.”

The congresswoman is among the first two Muslim women to be elected to Congress, along with Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. (RELATED: Rep. Ilhan Omar Describes 9/11 Terror Attacks)

Tlaib also claimed that she cries every time she thinks of her visit to a migrant detention center.

“I’ve cried in the legislature. I think my residents have seen me be me, and be real,” she said.

“Every time I even talk about the child I saw, who could not have been more than 4 years old, when I took a trip to a border detention center in Texas with a congressional delegation, I just start crying again. The image won’t go away.” (RELATED: Muslim Scholar Criticizes Reps. Ilhan Omar And Rashida Tlaib)

The Michigan lawmaker has attracted a tremendous amount of attention for a freshman member of Congress. Recently, she had planned a trip to Israel, along with Rep. Omar, which was cancelled after the Jewish state denied her entry, due to her support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Her trip to Israel was also organized in part by the organization Miftah, which has members that have praised terrorism.

Trump reacted to the news that they were banned from Israel, saying, “It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit.”

“They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!”