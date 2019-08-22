Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Join Fox News

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will join Fox News as a contributor, the network announced Thursday.

Sanders will make her debut on Fox & Friends September 6th. Sanders served as White House press secretary for nearly two years, before stepping down at the end of June. (RELATED: Fox News Dominates CNN, MSNBC In Mueller TV Ratings)

“FOX News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders previously served in President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and has signaled that she may be interested in running for office. Trump has encouraged Sanders to run for governor of Arkansas in 2022, when incumbent Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be term-limited. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders To Write A Book About Her Time In The White House: Report)

Sanders’ father Mike Huckabee served as governor of Arkansas from 1996-2007, and also appears frequently as a guest on Fox News.