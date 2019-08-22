Selma Blair Shares Photo Of Herself Diving In Pool While Battling Multiple Sclerosis

Actress Selma Blair shared an impressive photo Wednesday to her Instagram.

Blair, 47, announced she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) back in October of 2018, according to a report published by the Wisconsin Gazette.

The “Legally Blonde” actress was preparing to dive into the pool when her son pushed her into the water instead. Blair then shared another photo of her completing the dive into the pool.

“I sometimes doubt my child’s ethics. Preparing to dive. A very big deal for me. Instead, I felt a tiny hand on my swimsuit and lost any coordination,” she captioned the photo of her son pushing her into the pool. (RELATED: Selma Blair Pleads With Disney To Rehire James Gunn: ‘This Man Is One Of The Good Ones’)

“Victory. I don’t give up,” Blair captioned the photo of her successfully diving into the pool.

MS is a chronic illness that causes damage to the nervous system. Symptoms include numbness, impairment of speech, muscle impairment, blurred vision and severe fatigue. Blair reportedly began feeling symptoms long before she was diagnosed.

The actress began having flare-ups back in 2011 when her son was born, but didn’t take them seriously. Blair said it was a “relief” to be diagnosed.

“When I got the diagnosis I cried with some relief,” Blair said during an interview on “Good Morning America.” “Like, ‘Oh, good, I’ll be able to do something.'”