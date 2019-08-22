Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Makes Fun Of Rep. Crenshaw’s Missing Eye In Vulgar Rant; Believes U.S. Deserved 9/11

The nephew of Cenk Uygur, founder of the progressive commentary program The Young Turks, said the U.S. deserved 9/11 and praised the “brave f*cking soldier” who injured Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

Crenshaw appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, published Tuesday, and discussed the representative’s views on U.S. foreign policy in the middle east. Young Turks employee Hasan Piker reacted angrily while watching an internet live stream of the episode. (RELATED: Cenk Uygur And Glenn Greenwald Go At It Like Angry Wolves)

“This guy has the understanding of foreign policy of, like, a 12-year-old. What the f-ck. What the f-ck is wrong with this dude?” Piker said while reacting to Crenshaw’s appearance with Rogan. “Didn’t he go to war and like literally lose his eye because some mujahideen — a brave f-cking soldier — f-cked his eye hole with their d-ck?”

Piker added, “Isn’t that how he f-cking lost his dumbass eye, because he got his f-cking eye hole f-cked, by a brave soldier?”

Cenk’s Nephew called the man who took @DanCrenshawTX‘s eye a “brave fucking soldier” This is what happens when you’re gifted a job by your Uncle you know you didn’t earn & it eats away at your mental state. pic.twitter.com/BohESrbvJ6 — Sean Fitzgerald (@IamSean90) August 21, 2019



Crenshaw, a former Navy Seal, served three tours in Iraq and lost his right eye from an IED explosion.

The progressive host didn’t stop there, Piker continued saying, “America deserved 9/11, dude. Fuck it I’m saying it.”

This piece of scum Hasan Piker also said that “America deserved 9/11.” Watch him say 3K Americans deserved to die: “America deserved 9/11, dude. Fuck it I’m saying it.” Piker works for the @TheYoungTurks. @YouTube sponsors them & pays for this content: pic.twitter.com/vCNjQxc3Sg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 22, 2019

On Twitter, Piker double downed on his comments, and continued to mock the congressman saying, “Dan Crenshaw is crying on a comedian’s podcast about how not offended he was about a joke made against him almost an entire year ago. right wing victim hood is a brain disease.”

crying from his remaining eye * — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 21, 2019

we supplied arms to and trained bin laden. we destabilized the region long before 911. and now we’re stuck in perpetual war, which dan crenshaw was trying to justify in that clip. it’s exactly this kind of attitude that has sent thousands of young men and women overseas to die. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 21, 2019

Crenshaw responded Wednesday to Piker, saying, “[He} seems to confuse “Improvised Explosive Device” with some weird terrorist fantasy. Lol sorry for triggering you Hasan. You’re no Pete Davidson, stop trying so hard.”