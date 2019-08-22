Tom Herman Personally Calls The Parents Of The Texas Football Captains

Texas football coach Tom Herman pulled off a pretty cool move for his captains.

The team's Twitter accounted posted a video Wednesday of the head coaching calling the parents of his captains to inform them their children were leading the team.

The video is pretty great for football fans, and people who might even be the biggest fans of the sport. Give it a watch below.

This is just a classic football guy move. I love it. Imagine just sitting at your kitchen table and getting a phone call from the Texas head coach.

You see a lot of the coach during recruiting if you’re a star player, but that doesn’t often carry over into the actual time on campus, especially when football teams have gigantic rosters.

Yet, Herman took some time out of his day to pull off this awesome move.

Tom Herman is also just one hell of an impressive coach. The man is going to likely be the man who takes Texas to where the Longhorns have wanted to go for years.

The program had been in steady decline for years before Herman arrived on campus. Now, they’re oiled up and running well.

They closed out last season with an absolutely dominating performance over Georgia.

Props to Herman for picking up the phone and getting the parents involved. I have a feeling there are big things on the horizon for the Longhorns this season.