Journalists Blow Up Over Trump’s ‘I Am The Chosen One’ Comment

Media outlets, journalists and some on the left blew up after President Donald Trump said he had been “chosen” to take on China while speaking to reporters Wednesday.

Trump spoke about the trade war with China Wednesday, telling reporters at one point that the war chose him, not the other way around. He glanced up at the sky and stated “I am the chosen one,” adding that the trade war with China should have happened “a long time ago.”

Don Lemon spoke with a panel Thursday evening about the comment, with author Michael D’Antonio suggesting that Trump had Ivanka, Trump’s daughter, critiqued him as he practiced the phrase beforehand.

“Oh, I think, you know, first he had to write the line ‘I’m the chosen one’ and then he had to practice it,” D’Antonio said. “He probably had Ivanka come in and critique and tell him how it looked. She said ‘it looks terrific, daddy.’ This is absurd.”

“Make no mistake. His push to forward the narrative that he’s a messiah isn’t an accident,” Jarrod Yates Sexton, an author and political analyst, tweeted. “It’s a strategy for 2020 and an escalation in vilifying his opponents. This is beyond dangerous in a way that’s hard to overstate.”

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” discussed the comment Thursday morning. The show began with a mashup of popular movies where various characters proclaimed that they were the “chosen one.” (RELATED: Gabbard Accuses MSNBC Anchor Of Being Fed Talking Points By Harris’s Team)

“Willie – I mean, Donald Trump – yesterday embraces the title of the king of Israel, what Jesus was called on the cross, and then the second coming of God, of course, borrowing from the second coming of Christ, and then after that he – the chaser was Donald Trump declaring ‘I am the chosen one,'” host Joe Scarborough said.

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner tweeted that the president is “dangerously unhinged.”

“The only two groups of people who should be outraged by Trump’s declaration, “I am the chosen one” are believers and non-believers. He is dangerously unhinged. Congress, if you’re listening . . .” Kirschner wrote Wednesday.

New York Daily News featured the comment on the front page of its newspaper Thursday, complete with a photo of the president depicted as Jesus during the Last Supper.

Trump referred to himself as a king earlier Wednesday, tweeting a quote from Wayne Allyn Root, a radio host. The quote claimed Jewish people in Israel view Trump as “the king of Israel.”

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words,” Trump tweeted. “‘President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world…and the Jewish people in Israel love him like he’s the King of Israel.'”

