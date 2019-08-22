Unfit To Print Episode 21: MSNBC Is Praying For A Recession

Amber’s off to Colorado on a “work trip,” so good news! That means “Unfit to Print” is dropping a day early.
On today’s docket: MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle is praying for a recession, CNN publishes a fake news immigration story, Charles Payne schools a contributor on Rashida Tlaib’s beef with Israel and Peter Beinart has a live meltdown on CNN. (RELATED: Unfit To Print Episode 20: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Goes Full ‘Fredo’ On Trump Supporter)
LISTEN:
LISTEN:
WATCH:
Thanks for watching and we’ll see you next week. In the meantime, check out some previous episodes:
Unfit To Print Episode 19: CNN’s Don Lemon Defames Trump Supporters As Bigots
Episode 16: Tucker Refuses To Be Silenced By Ilhan Omar’s Racism Accusation
Episode 15: The Media Downplays Violent Antifa Attack Against Journalist
Episode 14: CNN’s Don Lemon Suddenly Discovers The Border Crisis
Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/
And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/
And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!