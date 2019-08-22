What Are You Waiting Furrrr? Keep Your Cat Active With This Fun Rotating Feather Toy

Let’s face it, most cats love to play with string, hairbands, or yarn, and using any of those things to occupy your cat’s attention can provide hours of entertainment while providing a great opportunity to play with your cat and keep them active!

Enter the 21st century upgrade to the ball of yarn: The PetFusion Interactive Cat Toy.

Get the PetFusion Ambush Interactive Cat Toy With An Electronic Rotating Feather for just $22.95

Featuring a rotating feather, this toy can captivate your cat’s attention & satisfy its hunting instincts with 6 unique entries with a randomized and fast paced feel that will have keep your cat focused and on a mission.

So what happens if your cat or kitten actually gets the feather and tears it out? The feather is actually super easy to replace by unscrewing the attachment, and an extra feather is included with purchase. Meanwhile, a 3-pack replacement feather pack is available for purchase should the need ever arise.

For just $22.95, this PetFusion Cat Toy can be yours with free ONE DAY shipping for Prime Members

The toy runs on AA batteries, but batteries ARE included and with a 12 month manufacturer warranty and an auto-shutoff feature for when the toy is not in use, this toy is a smart long term investment if you want a cat or kitten toy that your pet will love and that your wallet will too. So what are you waiting furrrr?

