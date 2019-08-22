Politics

White House Halts Foreign Aid Cuts Proposal: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing from the White House on Aug. 21, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

The White House decided not to move forward with a proposal to cut foreign aid, sources say.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers expressed worries over the multi-billion dollar proposal, multiple sources told Politico.

The lawmakers said the foreign aid proposal might hurt programs intended for foreign aid and that the proposal might endanger the July budget deal, which increased monetary spending within the next year to $1.37 trillion. (RELATED: Democrats In Congress Probably Won’t Like The Budget Deal)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly warned President Donald Trump that the foreign aid cuts proposal might endanger national security as well as bipartisan deals.

Conversely, Trump’s acting budget director, Russ Vought, and acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, both urged Trump to move forward with the plan, according to Politico.

