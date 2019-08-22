White House Halts Foreign Aid Cuts Proposal: Report

The White House decided not to move forward with a proposal to cut foreign aid, sources say.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers expressed worries over the multi-billion dollar proposal, multiple sources told Politico.

The lawmakers said the foreign aid proposal might hurt programs intended for foreign aid and that the proposal might endanger the July budget deal, which increased monetary spending within the next year to $1.37 trillion. (RELATED: Democrats In Congress Probably Won’t Like The Budget Deal)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly warned President Donald Trump that the foreign aid cuts proposal might endanger national security as well as bipartisan deals.

Conversely, Trump’s acting budget director, Russ Vought, and acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, both urged Trump to move forward with the plan, according to Politico.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.