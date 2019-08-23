‘Ballers’ On HBO Will End After Season Five

“Ballers” on HBO will be ending after the upcoming season airs.

The upcoming fifth season will be the final one for the hit show starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The first episode of season five will air this Sunday night, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Watch Full Season 5 ‘Ballers’ Trailer With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson)

The Rock confirmed the news Thursday on Instagram when he announced the show was coming to an end and that he was “full of gratitude” for the journey we’ve all been on with “Ballers” the past few years.

Obviously, this sucks a little bit. You never want to see such a great show come to an end. It’s truly been such a fun show to watch ever since it aired.

It kind of started out just as the athletes version of “Entourage” but eventually morphed into a much more serious show about CTE, life after football and the business of the NFL.

Now, we’ve got one season left to find out how the journey with Spencer and Joe comes to an end.

In life, you learn at a young age that all good things must eventually come to an end. Nothing lasts forever, and sometimes it’s for the best to go out on top.

Right now, I think it’s safe to say “Ballers” will absolutely be going out on top. The show has only gotten better with age, and I fully expect the final run to be at the high standard we all expect.

Tune in Sunday night to watch the beginning of the end. There’s no doubt at all that I’ll be locked in and ready to roll.

It’s been one hell of a fun ride through four seasons, and I can’t wait to find out how it ends. Props to The Rock and HBO for putting together such a great show.