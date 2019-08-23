Billionaire David Koch Dead At 79

Billionaire David Hamilton Koch died at age 79 after fighting prostate cancer for 27 years.

Older brother Charles Koch announced his brother’s death in a Friday statement, revealing that Koch died after battling prostate cancer for 27 years. The late Koch retired from his duties at Koch Industries due to health complications in 2018 and is survived by his wife Julia Koch and three children.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David,” Koch said in a statement. “Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life.” (RELATED: Libertarian Heavyweight David Koch Is Stepping Down From Politics)

Koch explained that brother David Koch was diagnozed with prostrate cancer 27 years ago and told he only had a few years to live.

“David liked to say that a combination of brilliant doctors, state-of-the-art medications and his own stubbornness kept the cancer at bay,” Koch said. “We can all be grateful that it did, because he was able to touch so many more lives as a result.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.