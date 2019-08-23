Arizona Border Agents Catch Mexican Woman With Fentanyl Pills In Underwear

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona seized nearly two pounds of fentanyl Tuesday from a Mexican woman’s undergarments.

Officers at the Mariposa Crossing turned over a 22-year-old woman from Sonora, Mexico, for secondary inspection after a narcotics detection canine alerted the agents to an odor, CBP said in a press release.

Port of Nogales agents found five packages containing fentanyl pills in the woman’s underwear, Conservative Review reported. The entire haul was worth almost $21,000, according to CBP.

Agents confiscated the woman’s fentanyl and arrested her. They turned her over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. (RELATED: Border Patrol Finds Four Tons Of Marijuana Hidden In A Shipment Of Jalapenos)

CBP did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

CBP discovered seven illegal immigrants locked in a semi-trailer at the Interstate 19 checkpoint south of Tucson, Arizona, earlier in August. A canine alerted agents to the presence of the smuggled illegal immigrants, leading to the arrest of the U.S. citizen driving the vehicle, according to the agency.

