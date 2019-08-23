Chrissy Teigen Slams Critics Shaming Her For Not Wearing A Bra

Model Chrissy Teigen clapped back at critics on Instagram who called her out for not wearing a bra.

Teigen shared a photo of herself on Instagram in a maroon jumpsuit with some cleavage showing while shopping at a toy store, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

She captioned the photo, “what do you think I’m looking at.”

“A bra, girl get you one!” one user commented. Another user also pointed out the fact that the model wasn’t wearing a bra. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Chrissy Teigen On The Internet)

Teigen responded to one sarcastically writing, “LOL LOL LOL LOL OMG LOL LOL.”

To the other commenter she quipped, “allow me to save you from my titties.”

Fans of Teigen’s defended the model in the comments.

“All of these WOMEN commenting on the fact she’s not wearing a bra, y’alll are just jealous you don’t have the confidence to do it too because we all know bras are the worst thing in existence,” one user responded.

I’d somewhat agree with this user. Why do people care if she isn’t wearing a bra? She looks absolutely great in her jumpsuit and there’s no reason for her to be wearing one. I guess one reason would be if she cared about offending her Instagram followers.