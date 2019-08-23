CNN Hires Andrew McCabe As A Contributor

CNN is bringing on former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as a contributor, the network announced Friday morning.

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy announced the move on his Twitter account.

Some news: CNN announces Andrew McCabe has been signed as a contributor. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 23, 2019

In addition to his nearly two years as deputy director, McCabe briefly served as the agency's acting director following the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

McCabe rose to international fame late in his tenure as deputy director, most notably for his clashes with the Trump administration. McCabe’s wife was a Democratic candidate for Virginia state senate in 2015, and his tenure was marred with accusations of political bias, especially concerning the agency’s handling of the initial stages of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

President Donald Trump even accused McCabe and Comey of treason last year, and McCabe was fired last year just two days before his scheduled retirement. McCabe is currently suing the Justice Department and FBI for "wrongful termination," alleging that his firing was politically motivated.