College Football Is Officially Back Saturday When Miami Plays Florida

Ladies and gentlemen, college football is officially back.

Today is the day we’ve been training for. Today is the day we’ve been getting reps. Today is why we constantly practice swapping beer in and out of the fridge as fast as possible. Today is the reason we’ve tested our grill constantly for the past eight months. Today is the reason we’ve told the women in our lives who hate football it’s time to lose our cell phone numbers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Today is the day Miami and Florida take the field to get the college football season started on ESPN at 7:00 EST.

The offseason is finally behind us. Yes, I recognize this isn’t the first full weekend of college football, but Miami/Florida is a game between two traditional powers.

As a college football fan there’s not much more you could want? We’ve got a great ACC/SEC matchup to get things started.

I’m so juiced right now that I might have to go run a marathon just to take the edge off.

You know what people who aren’t excited about today and communists have in common? They both hate freedom. It’s really that simple.

Don’t be a communist. Be somebody who loves college football.

Welcome back to the greatest time of year, folks. I’m happy you’re all here. Now, grab a beer and celebrate.